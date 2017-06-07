Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Are The Yankees The Biggest Surprise In The A.L. East In 2017?

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees open a critical three-game series in the Bronx Tuesday night with first place in the American League East up for grabs.

Entering Tuesday nights series opener, the Red Sox are two games behind the Yankees for the top spot in the A.L. East standings.

The Yankees are a very young team and have surprised most of Major League Baseball with New York’s winning ways in 2017.

In this weeks Dunkin’ Donuts poll, NESN asked fans if the Yankees are the biggest surprise in the A.L. East in 2017, and you can see what they had to say in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images