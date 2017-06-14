Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Do You Like Home-And-Home Series?

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies will be playing a rare home-and-home series this week.

The two teams will play the first two games of their four-game series at Fenway Park before heading to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for the final two contests.

In this week’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll, NESN asked fans if they like the idea of a home-and-home series, and you can see how the fans voted in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images