Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: What’s Most Important Attribute For Pitchers?

Share this:

Tweet







Pitchers can dominate on the mound in a multitude of ways.

Some pitchers rely on high velocity to blow batters away, while others use precise accuracy to paint the corners and leave opponents shaking their head.

In this week’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll, NESN asked Boston Red Sox fans which type of pitcher they would rather have: one with blazing speed or one with pinpoint control?

You can see how fans voted in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images