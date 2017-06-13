Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky Welcome Baby Boy During U.S. Open Week

The first round of the U.S. Open doesn’t begin until Thursday, but Dustin Johnson already won big.
The defending U.S. Open champion is a father once again after his fiancée Paulina Gretzky gave birth to their second child, another boy. Gretzky had a C-section scheduled for Monday, ESPN.com’s Ian O’Connor reported, and Johnson flew out to Erin Hills in Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Johnson, who currently is the world No. 1, won last year’s tournament after he blew the 2015 U.S. Open in a playoff with Zach Johnson. The last round of this year’s U.S. Open is Sunday, giving Johnson a chance to win it all on Father’s Day.
Thumbnail photo via David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
