Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky Welcome Baby Boy During U.S. Open Week

The first round of the U.S. Open doesn’t begin until Thursday, but Dustin Johnson already won big.

The defending U.S. Open champion is a father once again after his fiancée Paulina Gretzky gave birth to their second child, another boy. Gretzky had a C-section scheduled for Monday, ESPN.com’s Ian O’Connor reported, and Johnson flew out to Erin Hills in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Meet the beautiful baby boy of Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson. Name to come. pic.twitter.com/O8nnGl9TAD — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 13, 2017

Johnson, who currently is the world No. 1, won last year’s tournament after he blew the 2015 U.S. Open in a playoff with Zach Johnson. The last round of this year’s U.S. Open is Sunday, giving Johnson a chance to win it all on Father’s Day.

