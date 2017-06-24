Dustin Pedroia Knows David Ortiz ‘Deserved And Earned Everything’

Share this:

Friday night was a special night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox retired David Ortiz’s No. 34 in a pregame ceremony and then bludgeoned the Los Angeles Angels 9-4.

Dustin Pedroia spoke during Ortiz’s ceremony and even made the legendary slugger tear up. After the game, the Red Sox second baseman discussed what Big Papi means to him.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images