Dustin Pedroia Was ‘Spitting Up Blood’ After Getting Hit By Pitch Vs. Astros

Share this:

Tweet







Dustin Pedroia shouldn’t be out of the lineup for long.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman was hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of Sunday’s 6-5 win over the Houston Astros and began to spit up blood in between innings. As such, he is not in the Red Sox’s lineup for the series opener against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night at Kaufman Stadium.

The injury, however, doesn’t appear to be serious, as Pedroia only is expected to miss only a few games with a swollen and bruised back.

To hear Pedroia and manager John Farrell discuss the injury, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images