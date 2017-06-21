Dwight Howard Was Hilariously Unaware Of Trade To Hornets While On Twitter

Share this:

Dwight Howard, like many of us, decided to hop on Twitter on Tuesday night to check out the latest NBA rumors. Unlike any of us, though, he was at the center of the biggest one.

Here’s the ironically humorous timeline: Just before 9 p.m. ET, the then-Atlanta Hawks big man threw out a playful tweet asking fans for their thoughts on trades and the upcoming NBA draft.

Ok Twitter Fans ,, give me your thoughts , trades or otherwise & Remember 2B-Nice 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Nl6lQFVvBN — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) June 21, 2017

One fan even asked Howard if he thought he was going to get traded.

Do u think ur gonna get traded? — Sam (16-1) (@corkybeast) June 21, 2017

The answer to that question, of course, was yes. Minutes later, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports’ The Vertical dropped a “Woj bomb:” Howard was being shipped to the Charlotte Hornets.

Sources: Charlotte is sending Miles Plumlee, Marco Belenelli and 41st pick to Atlanta for Dwight Howard and 31st pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 21, 2017

But Dwight apparently didn’t get the memo. He responded to a tweet about a possible destination for Indiana Pacers forward Paul George, seemingly oblivious to the fact that he was a centerpiece in a major NBA trade.

He has so many great options, tough 2 Call https://t.co/fnC87lmFSS — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) June 21, 2017

The Hornets soon made the deal official, and as you can see by his current Twitter avatar, Howard eventually got the message. Of course, that didn’t stop the internet from having a little fun with the 31-year-old veteran.

What r ur thoughts on the Dwight Howard trade? — Stars/Bruins Fan (@73McAvoy) June 21, 2017

you just got traded while talking about others pic.twitter.com/3IkgOIQbpM — Arjun Sethi (@Roguelost) June 21, 2017

There’s always the possibility that Howard was trolling all of us and already knew of the trade before he got dealt to Charlotte. But the above scenario is more fun (and more believable), so we’re sticking with that.

