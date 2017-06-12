E3 2017: Ancient Egypt Is Your Sandbox In ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’

Share this:

Walking among ancient Egyptians obviously isn’t possible, but playing “Assassin’s Creed Origins” probably is the closest you’ll ever get.

The upcoming entry in the venerable — though occasionally disappointing — franchise was revealed Sunday during Microsoft’s press conference at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. Set in Egypt during the time of the Pharaohs, the game sure looks like it could be the most sprawling and visually sunning installment the series has seen.

Check out the first gameplay trailer for “Assassin’s Creed Origins” in the video below.

Although the game takes place in Egypt thousands of years ago, it might be a different Egypt than fans are used to seeing in movies, shows and video games.

It’s an Egypt “already rich with history and mystery. It’s at the height of its grandeur, and the begin of its demise,” game director Ashraf Ismail said, via IGN. “The Pharaohs are about to end. The Gods are about to die.”

Sign us up.

“Assassin’s Creed Origins” is slated to release Oct. 27 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.