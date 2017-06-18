E3 2017: Atari Working On New Console, Shares Mysterious Teaser Video

Share this:

One of Gaming’s founding fathers is back in business.

Atari CEO Chesnais recently told GamesBeat at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo that the legendary gaming company is “back in the hardware business.” The statement confirms what many people expected after Atari shared a video June 8 teasing a new product called Ataribox.

Chesnais reportedly shared no additional details about Atari’s new system, other than it is based on PC technology. He also said the company still working on the product’s design, and that it will share more details in the future.

Atari’s most recent home console is the Atari Jaguar, which released way back in 1993.

Personally, we wouldn’t be surprised if Atari follows Nintendo’s lead and simply repackages its classic content in new hardware. A full-blown next-gen console sure would be exciting, though.

