E3 2017 Live Stream: Watch Bethesda’s Press Conference Online

by on Sun, Jun 11, 2017 at 9:00PM
Bethesda Softworks, once again, is going to be a major player at the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

The video game publisher, which is responsible for some of the best franchises in the industry, always is a highlight at E3. That again could be the case at this year’s event, as Bethesda has teased potential reveals for two unknown games. We’ll know for sure once it takes the stage at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Here’s how to watch Bethesda’s press conference online:

When: Sunday, June 11, at midnight ET
Live StreamYouTube Live at E3

