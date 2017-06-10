E3 2017 Live Stream: Watch EA’s Press Conference Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Electronic Entertainment Expo finally is here, and Electronic Arts is getting the party started.

EA, along with the rest of the gaming industry’s biggest names, is at the Los Angeles Convention Center for E3 2017. Much of what the prolific developer will show at the event already is known, but there’s a good chance it has plenty of surprises up its sleeve. We’ll know for sure once it takes the stage Saturday, June 10, at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch EA’s press conference live in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/E3 Expo