E3 2017 Live Stream: Watch Microsoft’s Xbox Press Conference Online

by on Sun, Jun 11, 2017 at 2:00PM
All eyes will be on Microsoft at the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Expected to finally release details on its upcoming new console, codenamed “Project Scorpio, Microsoft likely will be the most talked about company at E3 2017. Will “Scorpio” cost a fortune? Will it end console generations as we know them? We’ll find out once Microsoft takes the stage at the Lost Angeles Convention Center.

Here’s how to watch Microsoft’s press conference online:

When: Sunday, June 11, at 5 p.m. ET
Live StreamYouTube Live at E3

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/E3 Expo

