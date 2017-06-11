E3 2017 Live Stream: Watch Microsoft’s Xbox Press Conference Online

Share this:

All eyes will be on Microsoft at the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Expected to finally release details on its upcoming new console, codenamed “Project Scorpio, Microsoft likely will be the most talked about company at E3 2017. Will “Scorpio” cost a fortune? Will it end console generations as we know them? We’ll find out once Microsoft takes the stage at the Lost Angeles Convention Center.

Here’s how to watch Microsoft’s press conference online:

When: Sunday, June 11, at 5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: YouTube Live at E3

