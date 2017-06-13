E3 2017 Live Stream: Watch Nintendo Spotlight Online

Share this:

The Electronic Entertainment Expo is in full swing, but there’s still one very important matter that needs to be addressed: Nintendo.

As is usually the case, Nintendo won’t hold a traditional press conference at E3. Instead, it will play a pre-recorded presentation, called Nintendo Spotlight, which is sure to be as informative as it is hilarious.

But despite its unorthodox approach, Nintendo will be a major talking point, for better or for worse, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The Nintendo Switch has taken the gaming community by storm, but it’s time for the company to start revealing new features for the system. We’ll find out what Nintendo has up its sleeve when it takes the stage in L.A.

Here’s how to watch Nintendo Spotlight online:

When: Tuesday, June 13, at 12 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Nintendo E3

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo