E3 2017: ‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’ Revealed For Nintendo Switch

Finally, Mario gets to fight something other than Bower.

That’s right, everyone’s favorite plumber is about to face his strangest threat yet: evil Rabbids.

During its press conference at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo on Monday, Ubisoft officially revealed “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle,” a role-playing game unlike anything Mario fans have seen before. Ubisoft said the role-playing game will have two “phases,” tactical and adventure.

Check out the announcement trailer for “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” below.

Turn-based combat has worked surprisingly well for the “Super Mario Bros.” franchise in recent years, so there’s reason to be optimistic about this game.

“Mario + Rabbids” is slated to release August 29 for the Nintendo Switch.