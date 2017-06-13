E3 2017: ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Looks Like Mario’s Craziest Game Yet

Share this:

Mario is about to venture far away from the Mushroom Kingdom.

During its presentation at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo on Tuesday, Nintendo revealed a new trailer for “Super Mario Odyssey,” and announced the game will come out Oct. 27 for Nintendo Switch. Once again, Princess Peach has been kidnapped by Bowser. The rest of the game, though, breaks free from nearly all “Super Mario Bros.” conventions.

Check out the trailer for the game in the video below:

Yeah, a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Nintendo revealed much more than a trailer, though. The company showed off the game on the E3 show room for nearly 30 minutes. It’s a lot to take in, but the footage is pretty remarkable to watch.

Nintendo swung for the fences at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Among its many announcements was a future mainline “Pokemon” game for Switch, as well as new details about “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s” expansion pass.

