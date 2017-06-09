Elon Musk: American Tesla Owners Can Have Their Cars Play ‘Monty Python’

If Monty Python is your thing, then you might want to consider buying a Tesla.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on his Twitter on Thursday afternoon that the legendary British comedy group and other comedy skits are available in his company’s cars, but with a twist.
Well, that is if you live outside the United States.
So, if you’re ever in need of a good laugh while you’re sitting in traffic, this might be the perfect cure to your commuter blues.
Thumbnail photo via Tesla
Powered by WordPress.com VIP