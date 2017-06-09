Elon Musk: American Tesla Owners Can Have Their Cars Play ‘Monty Python’

Share this:

Tweet







If Monty Python is your thing, then you might want to consider buying a Tesla.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on his Twitter on Thursday afternoon that the legendary British comedy group and other comedy skits are available in his company’s cars, but with a twist.

Well, that is if you live outside the United States.

In the US, you can ask your Tesla to play any Monty Python (or other comedy) skit. Doesn't work outside US yet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2017

So, if you’re ever in need of a good laugh while you’re sitting in traffic, this might be the perfect cure to your commuter blues.

Thumbnail photo via Tesla