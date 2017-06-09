Eric Berry Buys Food To-Go, Gives It To Homeless People And Prays With Them

Eric Berry has a reputation for being a charitable man, and he proved that recently at a Knoxville, Tenn., restaurant.
A football fan spotted the Kansas City Chiefs safety while getting dinner with his wife, and the two saw him order a few meals to-go. The woman, Rebecca Mills, posted to Facebook what they witnessed when they left the restaurant behind Berry, and it’s an awesome story.
Berry is a five-time Pro Bowler, a three-time First-team All-Pro and won Comeback Player of the Year in 2015 after he was treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma the season before. But even though he’s a beast on the field, it’s stories like this one that make Berry a fan favorite.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP