ESPN Sport Science Breaks Down Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Fight

Conventional wisdom says Conor McGregor doesn’t stand a chance in his upcoming boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. But what does science say?

The folks at ESPN Sport Science recently broke down the Mayweather-McGregor fight from several angles, determining each combatant’s punching power and what makes Mayweather, who owns a perfect 49-0 record, so good inside the boxing ring.

Interestingly, Mayweather, who’s known for his defense and counterpunching, generates about as much force as McGregor’s UFC rival, Nate Diaz, with his punches.

Check out the complete breakdown in the video below.

Mayweather and McGregor will square off Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather is entering the bout as the heavy favorite, but both fighters have a ton of confidence … which is one thing Sport Science unfortunately can’t measure.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images