Ex-MLB Player Carlos Peguero Hits Longest Home Run Ever Recorded On Video (Supposedly)

Regardless of where Carlos Peguero lands in baseball’s record books, his already name has flown further than most expected.

The former Major Leaguer and current Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles slugger hit a monstrous home run Thursday in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League. The ball landed an around 585 feet from home plate, wowing fans, teammates and opponents alike.

“The ball crossed the fence at the end of the stadium 495 feet from home plate and even traveled an extra 90 feet outside the stadium,” Mexican baseball website Nuevo Estadio Yaquis reported on Facebook.

Player agent Jay Alou claims Peguero’s moonshot set a record.

Carlos Peguero's last HR traveled 584 feet into a lot outside the Eagles' Stadium​. Longest videoed HR in history! https://t.co/7OaDC3kxol — Jay Alou (@JAloujr) June 2, 2017

Peguero, 30, was contracted to the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox between 2011 and 2015. He has been playing for the Golden Eagles since last year.