Ex-NBA Guard Sebastian Telfair Arrested On Gun Possession Charges

Share this:

Tweet







Former NBA guard Sebastian Telfair was arrested in New York on Sunday on charges of gun possession, according to NBC New York’s Jonathan Dienst and Ida Siegal.

And gun possession reportedly isn’t the only charge Telfair is facing. Aaron Torres of FOX Sports reports the 10-year NBA veteran also is facing a charge in relation to possession of a controlled substance.

PIX11 News’ Myles Miller tweeted a photo of the items confiscated by law enforcement.

BREAKING: @NBA star Sebastian Telfair arrested in BK with semi-automatic gun, loaded guns, loads of ammunition and marijuana, PD sources pic.twitter.com/6hdhSdyXlS — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 11, 2017

Torres reports Telfair and a friend were pulled over Sunday morning after police noticed the lights on his vehicle were turned off. After spotting marijuana in the car, guns additionally were found following a subsequent search.

This isn’t the first time Telfair has had a run-in with the law for gun possession. He pleaded guilty to a second-degree possession of a handgun charge in April 2007, for which he was issued a three-game suspension by the NBA.

Telfair was selected straight out of high school by the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He spent time with nine teams during his NBA career, most recently with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images