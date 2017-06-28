Ex-Patriots CB Logan Ryan Surprises Brother By Paying Off His Student Loans

It’s safe to say Logan Ryan’s brother had an awesome 29th birthday.
The former New England Patriots cornerback surprised his brother, who works as an engineer, by paying off all of his student loans.
Ryan shared the awesome moment via his Instagram on Tuesday.
Surprised my big bro and paid off his student loans for his 29th Bday!! My man got accepted to college, graduated with honors, and now works as an engineer. He did everything the right way and still lives with a ridiculous amount of student loan debt.The system is broke and makes no sense!! I'm Fortunate and blessed to be able to take care of that for him.. Love you big bro you deserve it!! #Family #FinallyFree
The two-time Super Bowl champion’s new contract certainly helped allow this act of kindness to take place. He signed a three-year, $30 million free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans back in March, as he was one of the most sought after defensive backs on the open market this offseason.
Ryan recorded 13 interceptions and 41 pass deflections in his four seasons with the Patriots.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
