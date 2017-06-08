F1 Canada Hot Lap: iRacing Commentator Walks Through Lap Of Montreal

Share this:

Throughout the 2017 racing season, NESN Fuel will partner with iRacing, the world’s premier online racing simulation service, to bring you in-depth walk-throughs of some of the well-known speedways and road courses on the calendar. This week, Joe Peak, lead commentator for the Global Sim Racing Channel, shows you the ins and outs of a lap at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, home of the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve might look like a fairly easy track, comprised mostly of long straights, but the facility presents challenges that you only can truly appreciate after lapping it for yourself.

When Formula One teams take to the 2.71-mile circuit for the Canadian Grand Prix, they will be running minimal downforce on their cars. As a result, drivers have to be extremely brave as well as precise to qualify well in Montreal.

Global Sim Racing Channel commentator Joe Peak has seen his fair share of races at the track throughout his four-plus years in the digital booth, so he knows what parts of the track catch out drivers. Ride along with Peak for a lap of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in the video above to find out what it takes to set a fast lap time.