F1 Driver Fernando Alonso Not Ruling Out Full-Time IndyCar Campaign

As Fernando Alonso prepares to make the next move in his career once his contract with McLaren-Honda expires, he apparently isn’t taking any option off the table.

Alonso repeatedly has said his goal is to find a drive with a Formula One team that will be capable of fighting for the championship. However, he apparently isn’t ruling out a full-time drive in IndyCar, according to ESPN.

The Spaniard was asked during the broadcast of Saturday’s IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway whether he would jump ship to race an entire season in the American open-wheel series, and he seemed open to the idea.

“Why not?” Alonso said, via ESPN. “I mean, I’m very open to anything. I don’t have a clear answer right now. I would be lying if I told you I know what would happen next year.”

Although it might not be his first choice, a move to IndyCar is seeming increasingly more probable. Alonso recently gave McLaren-Honda its final warning that he won’t return if it isn’t winning by September, and there only will be a few seats available for him next year.

Thumbnail photo via Honda