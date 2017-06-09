F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas Rips Donuts In Montreal Canadiens’ Zamboni

Share this:

Like all Formula One drivers, Valtterri Bottas is used to driving what essentially is a spaceship. Now, though, he can say he’s driven something that’s arguably much cooler.

Bottas, who’s in Montreal for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix, took a pit stop Wednesday at the Montreal Canadiens’ training facility. While there, he hopped behind the wheel of one of the team’s zambonis, and you probably can guess what happened next.

.@ValtteriBottas got behind the wheel of a Zamboni, and of course he did donuts -> https://t.co/kXKibQGjgq #GoHabsGo 🏁 pic.twitter.com/rthqeA0AJa — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 7, 2017

Those F1 drivers are just so predictable.

Like everyone at Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Bottas has been looking up at Scuderia Ferrari for most of the 2017 season. But if he doesn’t visit victory lane Sunday, at least he squeezed in his celebratory donut beforehand.

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas