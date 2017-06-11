F1 Live Stream: Watch Formula One Canadian Grand Prix Online

Share this:

Tweet







American race fans won’t have to wake up at an ungodly hour Sunday, as Formula One heads across the pond to Montreal for the 2017 Canadian Grand Prix.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ Lewis Hamilton will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to take his third-consecutive victory at the 2.71-mile Circuit Gille Villeneuve. Sebastian Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari firmly established themselves as the pace-setters of the field during the Monaco Grand Prix, and Hamilton has struggled all year to make his W08 EQ Power+ work for him.

This will be McLaren-Honda driver Fernando Alonso’s second North American race in a row, following the Spaniard’s impressive, albeit unsuccessful maiden Indianapolis 500. Alonso is in for a rough weekend, as his underpowered MCL32 won’t fare well on the long straights of Montreal.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 F1 Canadian Grand Prix online:

When: Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Honda