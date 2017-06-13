Fan Bought Most Expensive Seats In NBA History To Watch Game 5 Of 2017 Finals

Share this:

Fans often shell out absorbent amounts of money to see their team win the championship. And one fan went above and beyond to sit courtside for Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported Monday that a buyer paid $133,000, including fees, for a pair of courtside seats to Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena on Monday night. Those seats, according to Rovell, are the most expensive seats in NBA history.

A Warriors season-ticket holder sold the seats on the team’s Ticketmaster resale website Sunday, and while the face value of the seats is unknown, Rovell reports, citing documents sent to season-ticket holders, that some courtside seats have a face value of $3,000.

So it appears the buyer might have overpaid for his lavish seats.

But can you really put a price on watching your team win an NBA championship?

