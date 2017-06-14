Fan Who Asked Klay Thompson To Sign Toaster Is Invited To Warriors Parade

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors will ride through the streets of Oakland, Calif., for their victory parade Thursday, and they made sure the guy who helped them the most through their NBA championship run will be there.

If you’re superstitious, or even just a little stitious, then you’ll be happy to hear Warriors guard Klay Thompson invited the fan who asked him to sign his toaster to the festivities.

As the legend of the toaster goes, the Warriors went on a 31-2 run after Thompson signed it and (obviously) went on to win the NBA Finals over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Still can't believe it. @KlayThompson legit invited me to the parade last night. All because of a toaster. #DubNation — Ronnie • GSWToaster (@R_Dollaz) June 13, 2017

In a reply to his tweet, Ronnie confirmed he’ll bring the toaster with him Thursday. It only makes sense that way, after all.