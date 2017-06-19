Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Five Best Lineup Additions For Week 12

Share this:

The fantasy baseball season stops for no one. Fortunately, the waiver wire always is there when you need it.

Fantasy baseball’s free agent pool is a great resource for owners who need to fill holes in their lineup, and this week’s crop of top adds can help you do just that.

Here are our top five waiver wire adds for the upcoming week.

Trey Mancini, 1B/OF, Baltimore Orioles (34 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)

It’s officially time to give Mancini his due. The 25-year-old rookie made waves with a hot start to the season, but he still hasn’t let up, carrying a .310 batting average and nine-game hit streak into Monday to go along with solid pop (12 homers, 38 RBIs). Mancini is an everyday starter putting up above average numbers, and he deserves to be owned as such.

Mike Zunino, C, Seattle Mariners (25 percent owned)

Finding a productive catcher is quite literally hit-or-miss, so why not roll the dice on a guy who’s hot? Allow us to introduce Zunino, who’s batting an impressive .400 over the last seven days with three homers and nine RBIs. Don’t expect the heat wave to last too much longer, but he’s a great short-term option if you need an offensive jolt behind the dish.

Enny Romero, RP, Washington Nationals (11 percent owned)

Around and around we go on the Nationals’ closer carousel. Romero is the latest hurler to get a spin, as the 26-year-old left-hander picked up a five-out save Saturday. Romero hasn’t allowed an earned run since May 19, so it looks like the closer job is his while Koda Glover is on the shelf. That makes him worth grabbing if you’re in the saves market.

Tyson Ross, SP, Texas Rangers (33 percent owned)

Ross came back from the dead Friday to make his first start since April 2016, and it actually didn’t go terribly: The right-hander gave up just two runs in 5 2/3 innings while striking out five to pick up the win. We’ll obviously need a bigger sample size to fully buy in, but he’s worth rolling the dice on with another home start against the Toronto Blue Jays coming Wednesday.

Mike Fiers, SP, Houston Astros (26 percent owned)

Fiers isn’t spectacular, but he’s been very solid of late, allowing two runs or fewer in four consecutive starts and pitching seven full innings or more in his last two outings. With back-to-back starts against the lowly Oakland Athletics on the docket, the veteran right-hander is a solid add if you need pitching.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images