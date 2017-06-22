Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Drivers We’re Buying, Selling For Sonoma Race

Share this:

For the first time this season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is headed to a road course as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Toyota – Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

The 2.52-mile track in Sonoma, Calif., has produced exciting, although unpredictable racing throughout the years. As we’ve seen time and time again, a driver who’s great on ovals can look lost at times on road courses. Forecasting who will perform well at Sonoma can be difficult, which is where we come in.

Whether you need help picking an A-List driver who has a shot at winning, or an up-and-coming C-List racer who could help steal you some points, we’ve got you covered. Here are the drivers you should give seats to, and the ones you shouldn’t, for Sunday’s race:

Must pick: Denny Hamlin

After a rough start to the season, Hamlin is in the midst of a resurgence. He’s finished in the top 12 in seven of his last eight races, and currently sits 14th in the Cup standings. He hasn’t won a race yet this year, but we expect that to change Sunday.

Hamlin finished second at Sonoma last season after losing an epic battle with Tony Stewart, and followed up that performance by visiting victory lane at Watkins Glen International, another road course. He’s a great A-List option this weekend.

Stay away: Ryan Blaney

Blaney’s got a bright future on ovals, but he hasn’t shown much on road courses. As a rookie last season, the Wood Brothers Racing driver finished 23rd at Sonoma and 19th at Watkins Glen. Find another B-List driver for your lineups.

Sleeper pick: Clint Bowyer

Speaking of B-List drivers, Clint Bowyer might be the best pick in the category this week. He has eight top-10s, six top-fives and one victory in his last 10 stars at Sonoma. With apologies to Kurt Busch, Bowyer might be the most consistent driver on road courses in NASCAR. Start him with confidence.

Value pick: Billy Johnson

This kid's great personality and sheer determination is a true inspiration to all. It was a pleasure meeting you @BillyMonger #BillyWhizz pic.twitter.com/hxoMIE7xrC — Billy Johnson (@BillyJRacing) June 18, 2017

We’re biting.

Johnson will make his Cup debut Sunday, as Richard Petty Motorsports is giving him the nod in the No. 43 over Darrell Wallace Jr. Despite his lack of NASCAR experience, especially lately, Johnson is something of a road-racing guru. We’re not confident starting some of NASCAR’s rookie studs on a road course, so we’re taking a flier on Johnson. You should do the same.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images