Fernando Alonso Joins F1 Fans In Grandstand After Engine Blows In Canada

It seems the question at the start of every Formula One race isn’t if Fernando Alonso’s engine will give out, but rather when it will do so. As a result, he’s had to find other ways of having fun on at race tracks.

Alonso had been complaining on the radio all day, claiming his Honda power unit was dangerously slow around the power-hungry Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and on Lap 69, its lack of reliability reared its head too. Frustrated by his retirement, Alonso cheered himself up by spending some time with fans in the grandstands.

Although nobody enjoys seeing a driver of Alonso’s caliber consistently recording DNFs, his trackside antics in the face of such adversity certainly have shown fans a whole new side of him.

Thumbnail photo via Honda