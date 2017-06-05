‘FIFA 18’ Revealed; Christiano Ronaldo Named Cover Star For First Time

Share this:

one of the final blank spaces on Christiano Ronaldo’s soccer resume has been filled.

The Portuguese soccer star was announced as the “FIFA 18” cover athlete in an EA Sports press release Monday. It’s the first time Ronaldo, who led Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League title Saturday, has claimed a “FIFA” cover.

Included in the press release was the game’s first trailer, in which Ronaldo takes on all of Chelsea FC before scoring a free kick because, you know, video games.

The debate of who is the world’s best player — Ronaldo or Lionel Messi — has divided soccer fans for the better part of a decade. EA Sports, though, didn’t mince words when stating its position.

“The world’s best player has helped fuel the biggest leap forward on the pitch that we’ve ever delivered,” Aaron McHardy, senior producer for EA Sports FIFA, said in the release. “We are extremely excited to partner with Cristiano – working with him we learned a lot about his unique play style and what makes him so special.

“His passion, energy and global fanbase make him the perfect ambassador for ‘FIFA 18.’ ”

The game releases Sept. 19 on multiple platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and, yes Nintendo Switch.

Thumbnail photo via EA Sports