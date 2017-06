FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Schedule: Dates, Times For June 2017 Soccer Games

Share this:

National soccer teams from around the world continue their respective journeys toward Russia this week.

FIFA is staging a full slate of games between Wednesday and Tuesday, as teams from six continents vie to join host-nation Russia at next summer’s World Cup. Brazil already has qualified, but 30 other spots remain up for grabs.

Here’s the complete schedule for the June 2017 World Cup qualifiers (home team listed first, all times EST).

Wednesday, June 7

Fiji vs. New Caledonia, midnight

Thursday, June 8

Australia vs. Saudi Arabia, 6 a.m.

USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 8 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Panama, 10 p.m.

Mexico vs. Honduras, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Solomon Islands vs. Papua New Guinea, midnight

Faroe Island vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m.

Gibraltar vs. Cyprus, 2:45 p.m.

Bosina and Herzegovina vs. Greece, 2:45 p.m.

Andorra vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m.

Netherlands vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m.

Sweden vs. France, 2:45 p.m.

Belarus vs. Bulgaria, 2:45 p.m.

Latvia vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m.

Estonia vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Scotland vs. England, noon

Slovenia vs. Malta, noon

Azerbaijan vs. Northern Ireland, noon

Germany vs. San Marino, 2:45 p.m.

Norway vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m.

Poland vs. Romania, 2:45 p.m.

Montenegro vs. Armenia, 2:45 p.m.

Lithuania vs. Slovakia, 2:45 p.m.

Kazakhstan vs. Denmark, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

New Caledonia vs. Fiji, 2 a.m.

Moldova vs. Georgia, noon

Finland vs. Ukraine, noon

Republic of Ireland vs. Austria, 1 p.m.

FYR Macedonia vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m.

Serbia vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.

Kosovo vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m.

Italy vs. Liechtenstein, 2:45 p.m.

Israel vs. Albania, 2:45 p.m.

USA vs. Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, June 12

Iran vs. Uzbekistan, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13

Papua New Guinea vs. Solomon Islands, 3 a.m.

Thailand vs. United Arab Emirates, 8 a.m.

Iraq vs. Japan, 8:25 a.m.

Syria vs. China, 9:45 a.m.

Qatar vs. South Korea, 3 p.m.

Panama vs. Honduras, 9:35 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 10 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images