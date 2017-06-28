First Trailer For ‘Top Gear America’ Shows BBC Sticking To Formula

Share this:

If you’re a fan of the original “Top Gear,” then there’s a good chance you’ll like the upcoming “Top Gear America.”

BBC America on Wednesday shared the first official trailer for the new series, which will look to succeed where the now-defunct “Top Gear USA” failed. For whatever reason, viewers never flocked to “USA” the way they did with the immensely popular U.K. version.

Sometimes production companies get too creative for their own good when rebooting a brand, but BBC America clearly is sticking to the familiar “Top Gear” formula.

OK, that joke with the BAC Mono and drive-thru window is a bit tired, the trailer otherwise was solid.

“Top Gear America” premiers Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET.