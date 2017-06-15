First US-Bound Honda Civic Type R Sells For Five-Times More Than MSRP

Share this:

Most normal people probably wouldn’t pay more than $25,000 for a Honda Civic, but us car enthusiasts are a bit of an odd bunch.

Honda’s auction for the first Civic Type R to ever turn a wheel on United States soil concluded Thursday, with the car selling for nearly six-times its $33,900 MSRP. Designated by the serial number R-00001, it was sold on Bring a Trailer for $200,000, all of which will be donated to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

BaT also said its members still continued to pledge donations even after it was clear that user @happycappyauto would drive off in the Civic. In total, they reportedly raised an additional $8,640 for PBTF on top of the winning bid.

Although it might seem like the sole reason @happycappyauto’s bid was so high is because the auction benefited a charity, we’re not so sure.

It is the last day to bid on the first U.S. production 2017 Civic Type R! Auction ends at noon PST Today. https://t.co/3kVHhNVKGA pic.twitter.com/1PA6KvSjbh — Honda (@Honda) June 15, 2017

The Honda Civic Type R literally is the fastest front-wheel-drive car on the market right now, so the first one to roll off the assembly line was bound to fetch a pretty penny. And that’s not even taking into account the significance of the specific Civic Type R in question.

Serial number R-00001 isn’t just the first of the current-generation Civic Type R to make its way stateside, it’s the Honda-branded Type R to be sold here period. What’s more, the last time any red-badged car bearing that name was the Acura Integra Type R of the 1990s and early 2000s.

As a result, the 2017 Civic Type R is a car American enthusiasts have been waiting nearly two decades for, so we imagine the first of its kind would’ve start a bidding war even if Honda pocketed all the proceeds.

