Ford Gives Behind-Scenes Look At Its 2016 Return To Le Mans In New Film

Share this:

Tweet







If you’re getting antsy waiting for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, this new documentary from Ford should hold you over.

Ford released a documentary titled “The Return” on Thursday, according to a press release.. The automaker’s first film on Amazon Prime Video, it offers a behind-the-scenes look at the the development of the Ford GT LM GTE-Pro race car alongside the GT supercar, as well as Ford’s triumphant return to the 24-hour race.

In taking pole position and finishing first in its class, the GT seemingly had an easy go of things on its debut at Le Mans. Behind closed doors, though, there always are problems to overcome when developing a race car.

“To win a race, you have to have incredible commitment,” Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president and president of North America said in a statement. “This film captures the teamwork and challenges the team encountered and overcame living up to the Ford GT’s iconic heritage.”

The film seems set to give the insight into Ford’s race program that race fans and car lovers want, largely because it was directed by one, Emmy Award-winner Erich Joiner.

“As a director and an avid racing enthusiast, I set out to make a passion project of a movie,” Joiner said. “I was able to shoot things that very few people ever get to witness about building a world-class race car and program. And then putting this new car and team up against the best in the world at the Le Mans 24 Hours. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience I will never forget.”

“The Return” is available now to watch free for Amazon Prime members.

Thumbnail photo via Ford