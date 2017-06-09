Ford GT, Ferrari 488 GTE Make Highly Anticipated Debuts On iRacing

Share this:

Racing fans can take the classic Ford vs. Ferrari rivalry online with iRacing’s release of its digital versions of the Ford GT and Ferrari 488 GTE this week. The two iconic sports cars, which battled to a one-two finish in the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans, join the more than 80 sedans, sports, stock and open-wheel cars already available on the world’s leading online motorsports simulation service.

In addition to the Ford and Ferrari, this week’s release includes a host of updates to the iRacing graphic package and its revolutionary dynamic track feature. And speaking of tracks, the release also includes iRacing’s laser-scanned version of Myrtle Beach Speedway, the South Carolina short track that helped launch the careers of several generations of Pettys and Earnhardts and was the site of Ned Jarrett’s first win in what is now known as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“We’re really jazzed to make the Ford GT, Ferrari 488 GTE and Myrtle Beach Speedway available to the iRacing members all over the world,” iRacing.com executive vice president and executive producer Steve Myers said. “Along with the enhanced graphics and dynamic track modeling, this makes for great new content for road and oval track racers alike. This already has been an outstanding year for iRacers, first with the introduction of our dirt racing feature in March and now the Ford, Ferrari and Myrtle Beach. Rest assured, there’s more cool content and features in the pipeline.”

All photos courtesy of iRacing