Ford Performance’s New Driver Needs To Loosen Up Before 24 Hours Le Mans

Ford Performance is looking to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the second-consecutive year, but we’re not sure its new driver is the man for the job. That’s partly because he looks a bit tense, though it’s mostly because he isn’t actually a man.
Lego tweeted a time-lapse video on Monday that shows seven builders spending 304 work hours assembling Ford’s new GTE pilot.
At 6 feet, the 67,252-brick creation admittedly is a bit tall for a racing driver. However, at just 134 1/2 pounds it’s slender enough for the job.
This interestingly isn’t the first member of the Ford Performance outfit we’ve seen that’s comprised of plastic rather than flesh. We previously saw pictures of a tiny crew member at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, though they were spending time scoping out Ford’s competition, Aston Martin Racing.
