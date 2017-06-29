Ford’s Iconic Group B Rally Car Wrecks Out On First Day Of Goodwood

Share this:

The first day of the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed was one to forget for rallycross legend Pat Doran.

Piloting the iconic 1986 Ford RS200 Evo 2, Doran was running smoothly as he approached the Molecomb corner. But the Brit cut in a bit too early, and paid the price.

And you thought the 58-year-old Doran was past his heyday.

The hay bales might have prevented Doran from sustaining any serious injuries, but they didn’t do much to protect the car. The RS200 left Goodwood without a rear hatch, and the race was red flagged so officials could pick up the pieces.