Former Jets Wide Receiver Eric Decker Signs One-Year Deal With Titans

The Tennessee Titans have added another weapon for quarterback Marcus Mariota.
The up-and-coming AFC South contenders signed former New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker to a one-year deal, the team announced Sunday.
Decker’s wife, country singer Jessie James Decker, confirmed the deal on Twitter.
Decker had an injury-riddled 2016 NFL season that saw him catch nine passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns in three games.
The 30-year-old wide receiver has been productive when healthy, though, as he has tallied three 1,000-yard seasons in his career, and had a huge 2015 campaign for the Jets.
He was cut by the Jets on June 6, but it didn’t take him long to find a home with a talented young signal-caller.
The Titans finished last season at 9-7, but with an improved offensive arsenal and a healthy Mariota, they have all the tools to make the postseason in 2017.
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP