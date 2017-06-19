Former Jets Wide Receiver Eric Decker Signs One-Year Deal With Titans

Share this:

The Tennessee Titans have added another weapon for quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The up-and-coming AFC South contenders signed former New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker to a one-year deal, the team announced Sunday.

Decker’s wife, country singer Jessie James Decker, confirmed the deal on Twitter.

Happy Father's Day and CONGRATS to the new TENNESSEE @Titans player @EricDecker87 !! We love you daddy and so excited for the new chapter!! pic.twitter.com/tCcXZ9v8ci — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) June 19, 2017

Decker had an injury-riddled 2016 NFL season that saw him catch nine passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns in three games.

The 30-year-old wide receiver has been productive when healthy, though, as he has tallied three 1,000-yard seasons in his career, and had a huge 2015 campaign for the Jets.

He was cut by the Jets on June 6, but it didn’t take him long to find a home with a talented young signal-caller.

The Titans finished last season at 9-7, but with an improved offensive arsenal and a healthy Mariota, they have all the tools to make the postseason in 2017.

