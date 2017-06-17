ForzaRC Live Stream: Watch Forza Racing Championship Season 3 Final Online

Share this:

Turn 10 Studios is set to make history this weekend when it crowns the Forza Racing Championship Season 3 winner atop the podium at Circuit de la Sarthe.

ForzaRC heads to France on Saturday and Sunday for the final event of Season 3, which will be the largest sim racing event ever hosted at Le Mans. Finalists will compete at the same time as the actual 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of a new esports class the ACO established this year.

Here’s how to watch the ForzaRC Season 3 finals live online:

When: Saturday, June 17, at 9 a.m. ET until Sunday, June 18, at 9 a.m.

Live Stream: Twitter/@ForzaRC

Thumbnail photo via Xbox