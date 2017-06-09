Four Patriots Players Make PFF’s Top 50 List, But Tom Brady Isn’t No. 1

Share this:

New England Patriots players account for eight percent of Pro Football Focus’ Top 50 list.

Quarterback Tom Brady (No. 3), tight end Rob Gronkowski (No. 9), cornerback Malcolm Butler (No. 38) and safety Devin McCourty (No. 49) all made the list.

Patriots fans might have an issue with their quarterback not being No. 1 after New England won Super Bowl 51 with Brady at the helm. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt ranked above Brady.

Watt played just three games last season and Gronkowski suited up in eight, but PFF noted the list “is the top 50 heading into the 2017 season.” It’s “not simply based on last year.”

