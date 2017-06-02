Four Reasons Why Real Madrid Will Lose To Juventus In Champions League Final

Share this:

The winds of change always blow through the soccer world.

That will remain the case Saturday in Cardiff, Wales, when Real Madrid takes on Juventus in the 2017 UEFA Champions League Final. Real Madrid seeks to become the first team in the Champions League era (since 1992) to successfully defend its European title. But Juventus will shock the world and end its 21-year wait for Champions League glory.

Here’s why:

Defense wins championships

The Champions League final pits the competition’s top scorers, Real Madrid, against the stingiest defense, Juventus. You know how the old sports adage goes.

Real Madrid has scored in a record 64 consecutive games in all competitions, and Cristiano Ronaldo is red hot.

#UCLfinal hero? Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in his last 9 games for Real Madrid in all competitions. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HLqVSKvg7L — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2017

But things change.

Juventus hasn’t lost a Champions League game this season because it rarely concedes shots or goals — having allowed just three in 12 games.

1.25 – Juventus have faced on average 1.25 shots on target per game from inside the box in this #UCL: the best ratio since 2010/11. Wall. pic.twitter.com/3iA3PqqnNM — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 1, 2017

0.25 – Juventus have conceded on average 0.25 goals per game in the Champions League 2016/17, fewer than any other side. BBC. pic.twitter.com/ggrPdH8HM1 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 30, 2017

Monaco ended Juventus’ 690-minute (the equivalent seven-plus games) shutout streak in the semifinals. That was the second longest in Champions League history (behind Arsenal’s 995 in 2005-06). Despite the small change of a busted streak in late May, Juventus’ defense hasn’t just been good. It has been historically great.

Team of destiny

Let’s abandon the practical for the symbolic.

Real Madrid won its long-awaited 10th European crown in 2014 and added No. 11 two years later. The Spanish giant won La Liga (Spanish league) last weekend for the first time in five years. This group of players has accomplished plenty of missions and they’re now chasing history.

Juventus has won a record six consecutive Serie A (Italian league) and titles and three consecutive league and Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) doubles. Italian soccer’s “Old Lady” long ago reclaimed domestic supremacy following its 2006 Calciopoli-induced relegation. It now only needs a Champions League title to banish the memories of its 2015 final loss (to Barcelona) and secure its place at the world’s summit.

Juventus also can complete a historic league-cup-European treble by beating Real Madrid. Only eight teams have ever accomplished the feat since 1967.

Players of destiny

Real Madrid appears slightly weaker than their conquering sides of 2014 and 2016. Gareth Bale is racing against time to be fit enough to play in the final. Isco likely will replace Bale in the starting 11. Rafael Varane has displaced injured veteran Pepe as Sergio Ramos’ partner in central defense. Varane and Isco are fine players but they’re no world-beaters, as Bale and Pepe were in previous campaigns.

The arrivals of Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves to Juventus in recent seasons have strengthened Juventus since that 2015 setback. They came to Turin, Italy, carrying five total Champions League winners’ medals between them and helped Juventus reach a higher level.

Gonzalo Higuain also is poised to finally shed his “choker in the final” tag and win a major international trophy. The Argentinian striker has scored 32 goals this season, third most in club history, and can become a legend with one or two more.

Finally, Juventus’ legendary goalkeeper Gigi Buffon has never won a Champions League title. We don’t believe he’ll be able to retire in peace (whenever that may be) unless he wins at least one.

Times they are a changin’

Real Madrid is the Champions League’s biggest winner, having won its last five finals.

Juventus is the Champions League’s biggest loser, having lost its last four finals and a record six total.

But the battle between the Champions League Final’s most- and least-successful club will mark another pivot moment in history.

How could we expect anything else in these topsy-turvy times?

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FOX Soccer