France Vs. England Live Stream: Watch International Soccer Game Online

The men’s soccer teams of England and France will embrace before they kick each other around the field.

The teams will meet Tuesday at the Stade de France in an international exhibition that many expect will be competitive and exciting. A musical tribute in honor of the Manchester-bombing and London Bridge-attack victims will take place prior to kickoff.

Once the game starts, players from both sides will be determined to impress their respective managers, as the countdown to the 2018 FIFA World Cup begins.

England hasn’t won an away game against France since 1997.

Perhaps that will change Tuesday?

Here’s how to watch France vs. England online.

When: Tuesday, June 13, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

