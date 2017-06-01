Tennis

French Open: Tennis Player Comforts Injured Opponent In Moving Moment

If Nicolas Almagro didn’t bring tennis fans to tears, Juan Martin del Potro certainly did.

The two were involved in one of the most heart-warming scenes you’ll ever see on the court Thursday in their French Open second-round match, when a knee injury forced Almagro to retire. The Argentine broke down and began sobbing loudly, with del Potro quickly coming to comfort him.

The crowd appreciated’s del Potro’s remarkable gesture of sportsmanship, and he could maintain their support when he meets either Andy Murray or Martin Klizan on Saturday in the third round.

