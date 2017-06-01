French Open: Tennis Player Comforts Injured Opponent In Moving Moment

Share this:

If Nicolas Almagro didn’t bring tennis fans to tears, Juan Martin del Potro certainly did.

The two were involved in one of the most heart-warming scenes you’ll ever see on the court Thursday in their French Open second-round match, when a knee injury forced Almagro to retire. The Argentine broke down and began sobbing loudly, with del Potro quickly coming to comfort him.

Huge amount of heart from @DelPotroJuan at @RolandGarros.❤️

🇪🇸 Nicolas Almagro (knee) forced to retire v. 🇦🇷 JM Del Potro.#RolandGarros2017 pic.twitter.com/DvzjYaatft — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 1, 2017

Sportsmanship. Del Potro consoles opponent Almagro after he is forced to retire from their 2R match due to injury. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/4XdQLoWxCH — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2017

The crowd appreciated’s del Potro’s remarkable gesture of sportsmanship, and he could maintain their support when he meets either Andy Murray or Martin Klizan on Saturday in the third round.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@Tennischannel