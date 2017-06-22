Germany Vs. Chile Live Stream: Watch Confederations Cup Game Online

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup has reached another moment of truth.
Germany will face Chile on Thursday in Kazan, Russia, in their Confederations Cup Group B game. The teams won their opening contest, and this game likely will determine which side finishes atop Group B.
Chile’s strength and experience makes the South Americans the favorites against this experimental Germany team.
Here’s how to watch Germany vs. Chile online.
When: Thursday, June 22, at 2 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Thorsten Wagner/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images
