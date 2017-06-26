Giancarlo Stanton To Defend Title In 2017 Home Run Derby At Marlins Park

Share this:

Giancarlo Stanton will give the hometown fans what they (presumably) want.

The Miami Marlins right fielder confirmed Sunday on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” that he will defend his crown in this year’s Home Run Derby on July 10 at Marlins Park. Stanton won the 2016 Home Run Derby at PetCo Park, defeating Chicago White Sox slugger Todd Frazier in the final round.

Stanton, a native of Southern California, was a crowd favorite at least year’s event in San Diego, but his support should grow this season as he swings for the fences in front of the Marlins fans who watch him on a consistent basis. The 27-year-old has spent his entire eight-year career with the Marlins.

Stanton, who’s always been known for his immense power, launched a career-high 37 home runs in 2014. He’s on pace to eclipse that mark this season, though, provided he stays healthy, as the three-time All-Star already has 20 home runs in 73 games, tying him for second in the National League behind Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images