Giants Owner Admits Extending Odell Beckham Jr. Isn’t Team’s ‘No. 1 Priority’

Share this:

Tweet







Make no mistake: The New York Giants want to keep Odell Beckham Jr. around. But they’re not exactly bending over backwards to do so.

Giants co-owner John Mara was asked Thursday about whether the club will offer a contract extension to Beckham before the 2017 season gets underway. His response: We’ll see.

“There’s always a chance, but it’s not our No. 1 priority right now,” Mara said, via Newsday. “But we do want to get it done. We have some time to get it done. But I can’t give you a timetable on that.”

The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Beckham’s contract in April, meaning the 24-year-old wide receiver has two years remaining on his rookie deal. NFL teams traditionally don’t offer players extensions until the final year of their rookie contracts, but Beckham raised concerns this spring by skipping New York’s voluntary workouts. Reports suggested his absence was tied to his desire for a new contract.

Beckham is an undeniable talent who makes the Giants’ offense much more dynamic when he’s on the field. Yet the three-time Pro Bowler has struggled with maturity issues, leaving some to wonder whether New York wants to invest in him long-term.

Mara’s comments suggest we might have to wait and see if the Giants empty their coffers for OBJ. The Giants co-owner still had plenty of praise for his young receiver, though.

“Well, he’s one of the best players in the league, and he makes us a different team when he’s on the field,” Mara said. “He puts a lump in the throat of the opposing defense. He’s only 24 years old. And I think he can help us win a championship.”

Thumbnail photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images