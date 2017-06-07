Girl Adorably Thanks IndyCar For Keeping Scott Dixon Safe In Indy 500 Crash

Share this:

Tweet







Everybody watching this year’s Indianapolis 500 breathed a sigh of relief when Scott Dixon walked away from his terrifying accident uninjured. But one young fan did more than that.

A girl named Lucy wrote IndyCar a letter following Dixon’s accident, thanking the series for keeping her favorite driver safe.

Checked out some of the @IndyCar mail. This letter to @scottdixon9 is fabulous. pic.twitter.com/AtwoPgvqav — Jake Query (@jakequery) June 6, 2017

Dixon caught wind of Lucy’s letter and, in addition to thanking her for her kind words, he similarly commended IndyCar.

Lucy what a sweet letter I'm doing really well thank you, @IndyCar work hard to keep us safe. Hope I get a chance to meet you one day. X https://t.co/4erHFgMEcT — Scott Dixon (@scottdixon9) June 7, 2017

Fellow IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe shared Dixon’s opinion of the young fan’s message.

Pretty much the sweetest thing ever. — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) June 7, 2017

Considering Lucy said Dixon has been her favorite driver since she was young, she likely isn’t old enough to realize just how much she’s thanking IndyCar for.

In the not so distant past, Dixon’s crash that sent him into the catch fence at roughly 200 mph probably would have been fatal. However, modern single seaters, drivers are surrounded by a safety cell that keeps them safe while the car absorbs the brunt of the impact.

Racing will never be a zero-risk sport, but considering Dixon was perfectly fine after he got out of his car, it’s certainly come a long way.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images