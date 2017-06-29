Golfer’s Mom Tries To Recover Son’s Putter In Water, Finds Out It’s Broken

Share this:

Tweet







Not cool, Li Haotong.

The European Tour golfer from China was in the midst of his round Thursday at the HNA French Open when he apparently threw his putter into a murky water hazard.

His mother then went into the water to get the putter, but the club was snapped in half when she picked it up, which added some context as to why it was there in the first place.

And the other golfers were cracking up the whole time.

'Don't do it madam, don't do it!' Oh, she did it, only to find her treasure was half the value 😂 pic.twitter.com/U2g3QjTphM — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 29, 2017

At first, we didn’t know much about why this happened, but the Golf Channel later identified the woman as Haotong’s mother, and there’s even video of him putting afterward with an iron.