Golfer’s Mom Tries To Recover Son’s Putter In Water, Finds Out It’s Broken

by on Thu, Jun 29, 2017 at 12:37PM
Not cool, Li Haotong.

The European Tour golfer from China was in the midst of his round Thursday at the HNA French Open when he apparently threw his putter into a murky water hazard.

His mother then went into the water to get the putter, but the club was snapped in half when she picked it up, which added some context as to why it was there in the first place.

And the other golfers were cracking up the whole time.

At first, we didn’t know much about why this happened, but the Golf Channel later identified the woman as Haotong’s mother, and there’s even video of him putting afterward with an iron.

