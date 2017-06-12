Gordon Hayward’s Wife Gets Celtics Fans Excited With Instagram Photo

Share this:

You need to be careful about what you post on social media in this day and age, because people will draw false conclusions over things very quickly.

Boston Celtics fans started getting excited Sunday night when Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward’s wife, Robyn, posted an Instagram photo of her holding their adorable daughter wearing a “Go Green” shirt that also had a four-leaf clover on it. The post has since been deleted.

Gordon Hayward's wife posted this photo a short time ago on Instagram. She has since deleted the photo 👀 #HaywardToBoston pic.twitter.com/rPnZFsuFTG — Celtics Fan Hub (@CelticsFanHub) June 12, 2017

Hayward, of course, can opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent next month and he’s been linked to the Celtics through various rumors. C’s head coach Brad Stevens also was Hayward’s college coach at Butler University.

Whether the photo had any relation to the Celtics probably will never be known. What we do know is many Celtics fans want the C’s to sign Hayward this summer, and this photo likely will, rightly or wrongly, increase their optimism.

